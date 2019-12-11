Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order photo mode is coming in new update

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a new update that will add a fairly-extensive photo mode, Respawn has announced. The update will go live on Wednesday and also introduce an option to un-do an addition to an unsightly addition Cal's lightsaber automatically added after a story event.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's new photo mode can be accessed by first enabling it via the Settings menu, then hitting both LS and RS or L3 and R3. This will open up a laundry list of options to position your camera, make adjustments to the shot, and filters. Hitting R3 at any time while in the photo mode will reset any of the features you've added to the shot.

Here's the complete list of features included in the new photo mode, straight from Respawn:

Camera Height

Camera Rotate

Zoom

Tilt

Focal Distance

F-Stop

Exposure

Vignette

Film Grain

Chromatic Aberration

Hide player

Hide AI

Filter

Filter Strength

Place Spotlight

Remove Spotlight

Spotlight Brightness

Spotlight Warmth

Hide UI

The other major addition being added to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a toggle to "remove a specific part of Cal’s lightsaber." If you aren't sure what part Respawn is referring to hear, read on, but beware of light spoilers ahead.

Cere's switch is small component added to Cal's lightsaber once players reach a certain point in the game, and until now there was no option to remove it or even change its color to better match a custom saber build. Respawn has listened to the community's complaints regarding Cere's switch and are implementing an option to remove it.

The update also adds a number of bug fixes to improve overall performance and gameplay. You can check out the complete list from Respawn's official patch notes .