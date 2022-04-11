Star Wars Ahsoka series lands Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey is set to helm at least one episode of the Star Wars series Ahsoka on Disney Plus , according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Ramsey was the first Black filmmaker to win the Best Animated Feature award at the Oscars after Into the Spider-Verse took home the gong in 2019 – he co-directed the movie with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman. He's back on board as an executive producer for the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1), and he's also worked as a storyboard artist on movies like Men in Black, Panic Room, and Minority Report.

As for Ahsoka, the series will follow Ahsoka Tano , played by Rosario Dawson, who previously played the role in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, it seems likely that the series will follow her search across the galaxy far, far away for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, while Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Sabine Wren, a character first introduced in Star Wars Rebels. Mary Elizabeth Winstead recently joined the show's cast in an undisclosed role and Ray Stevenson is set to play the series' villain.