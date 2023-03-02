Star Trek Discovery ends with Season 5 in 2024

Star Trek: Discovery will end in 2024 with its fifth and final season, according to a new announcement from the show's lead producers.

The news was announced with a joint statement (opens in new tab) from showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. "There is much adventure yet to come in season five – but today we share the bittersweet news that after 65 incredible episodes with Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, the upcoming season premiering in early 2024 will be our last. No series continues forever, of course, so this day was always going to come. We are forever grateful to have been able to share such an amazing journey with you."

Discovery premiered in 2017. It stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, the adoptive sister of Spock, portrayed by Ethan Peck. The show follows the crew of the starship USS Discovery through time-travelling and dimension-hopping adventures, many of which involve some speculative teleportation tech involving interstellar fungal networks.

The show originally broadcast on the CBS All Access streaming service, and has since been rolled into Paramount+. The popularity of Anson Mount's portrayal of classic Star Trek captain Christopher Pike in Discovery also led to the spin-off Strange New Worlds.

"There’s still work to be done to finish season five and we’re excited for you to see our exciting and satisfying conclusion," the statement concludes. "We also have some very special fan events planned for the months ahead, so that we can all celebrate Discovery and our incredible cast together. More details to come on that - and on our premiere date - very soon. Until then, as Burnham would say: Let’s fly!"

