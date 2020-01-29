Stadia Pro adds Metro Exodus and Gylt to February's catalog of free games

In Google's first community update on Stadia since late December, the company unveiled two new games being added to the service's catalog of free games. Metro Exodus and Gylt will be free to download and play for Stadia Pro subscribers starting February 1.

Likewise, Google is removing Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Samurai Showdown from Stadia Pro's catalog of free games. If those games are of interest to you, be sure to snag 'em before February 1 and you can continue to play them after they're removed from the service. While you're at it, you can also add Destiny 2 , Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition, and Thumper to your Stadia Pro collection.

Google is also offering some limited-time discounts on Mortal Kombat 11 , Just Dance 2020, and Trials Rising. From now until February 5, you can grab the base Mortal Kombat 11 game for $24 USD, the Premium Edition for $36, and the Kombat Pack DLC for $16.

Just Dance 2020 is 40% off at $30 USD and Trials Rising is 60% off at $10 for the base game and $16 for the Digital Gold Edition.

This most recent update will likely do little to sway the confidence of early adopters and passive onlookers one way or the other, but Google has bigger plans for the Stadia platform for the rest of 2020. The company recently unveiled plans to add more than 120 games to the platform this year, including "more than 10 games in the first half of this year alone that will [only be] available on Stadia when they launch."