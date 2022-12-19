The best cheap Squishmallows deals that will arrive before Christmas

If you're looking for a quick and easy present ahead of Christmas, Squishmallows are a great shout. Besides being pretty affordable on the whole, they're also the latest 'in' thing after having taken over TikTok and earning big-name fans like Lady Gaga.

To help you cross another gift off the list, we've got the rundown of where you can find the most popular Squishmallows for less. In fact, the vast majority of the following offers should arrive just in time for Christmas if you act fast. That includes licensed options (like Disney Squishmallows such as Abu from Aladdin or a particularly cute one from Hello Kitty) along with original plushies ranging from animals to desert. Just make sure you hit checkout sooner than later.

Oh, and don't worry about these plushies not being legit either. We've done our best to make sure that no bootleg Squishmallows are included within this roundup. (It's always worth keeping an eye on user reviews to get a better lay of the land, especially for sites like Walmart - we've seen more than a few rip-offs masquerading as actual Squishmallow products.)

Looking for more present ideas, on the other hand? Don't miss our guide to the best Star Wars gifts and essential gift for gamers.

(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Disney Abu (14") | $24.99 $15.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $9.50 - You can get almost $10 off Aladdin's best pal in Amazon's impromptu Squishmallows sale, and that's the cheapest we've ever seen it. This is one of the most highly-rated plushies in the range in we're going by Amazon user-reviews, so it makes a good gift that should definitely arrive before Christmas if you order now.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Thompson The Armadillo (8") | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - This plushie is eight inches of pure cute, so getting it for $6 less than normal is a win as far as we're concerned. (Especially because it'll arrive before Christmas.) The best Squishmallows are arguably the ones based on animals, and it's no different here.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Hello Kitty (7") | $34.99 $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $11 - Here's another chunky saving on a powerhouse crossover... Squishmallows and Hello Kitty. Although this one is a smaller plushy, it's still delightful and will go down very well with fans.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Easton the Anglerfish (11") | $11.99 $8.39 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $3.60 - As it turns out, you can make an anglerfish look cute... and Easton is the proof. This chonky Squishmallow has been reduced by 30% over at Target.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Bertie the Blue Ice Cream Taco | $11.99 $7.19 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $4.80 - Wait, Bertie the what? Bemusement aside, this delightful little desert has been reduced by a good chunk of change just ahead of Christmas.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Florent the Axolotl (10") | $22.99 $10.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $11 - Axolotls are comfortably one of the most sought-after plushies in the range (coming in just under Connor the Cow), so seeing this one for less at Walmart isn't an opportunity to miss. More importantly, it's one of the few Squishmallows at Walmart that seems genuine; if the user reviews are to be believed, there's a real issue with bootleg versions over there right now.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Deeto the Hyena (8") | $29.99 $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $7 - Here's another very cute Squishmallow plush at a discount for you, and one that'll arrive before Christmas. It's not the biggest at eight inches, but that's eight inches of distilled cute so we're not complaining.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Avery the Holiday Duck (7") | $34.99 $22.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - If you want a slightly more topical Christmas gift, this is a good one to go for. It's currently got an enviable 35% reduction.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Ziv the Sugar Glider (10") | $34.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Yes, it's still a bit pricier in the grand scheme of things. But Ziv the Sugar Glider is too precious and we'd protect them with our lives. (Just look at those dinky wings and that little smile!) On a serious note, it'd make a very cute Christmas present.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Dunkie the Bison | $32.85 $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Cow or cow-like Squishmallows are some of the most popular ones out there (just look at how much Connor the Cow is going for on eBay), so this is a good find at its reduced price on Amazon. Funnily enough, a printing error apparently has many of these labelled as 'Wilfred'.



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Violet the Octopus (8") | $44.99 $17.77 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $27 - Alright, so it started with a stupidly inflated price to begin with. But even so, that's still quite a big discount on an adorable Squishmallow. However, be aware that it might not turn up until just after Christmas (that seems to depend on your location).



(opens in new tab) Squishmallows Austin the Avocado (12") | $29.99 $12.55 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $17 - There's a smaller 5-inch variant (opens in new tab) of Austin currently on sale at Walmart right now, but considering the fact that this 12-inch equivalent is enjoying an even bigger discount, we'd recommend plumping for this one instead. Just be aware that it might not arrive until after Christmas (it seems to depend on your location).



More present ideas

Struggling to come up with gift ideas? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We'd recommend checking out Lego deals and board game deals for inspiration. Our bargain-hunting software has also listed some of the cheapest Squishmallow options below!

Today's best Squishmallows 7.5" Soft Toy deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $18.97 (opens in new tab) View Deal (opens in new tab)

For more recommendations, be sure to take a look at our guide to Nintendo Switch gifts, PS5 gifts, and Xbox gifts. We've got the lowdown on D&D gifts, too!