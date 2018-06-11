The Quiet Man "seamlessly blends live action and CG" and can be "completed in one sitting"

Square Enix has announced The Quiet Man for PS4 and PC, and not much else at the moment. The game appears to be some sort of combat adventure... thing, featuring a mute man apparently fighting crime by punching it really, really hard.

Here's The Quiet Man trailer:

Aside from that trailer it's all a bit of mystery. It looks like a modern day New York setting, with the mute protagonist beating up a selection of gang members, while the tag line reads "silence rings loudest."

Additional info from Square has this to say:

"THE QUIET MAN takes players beyond sound to deliver an immersive story driven cinematic action experience, which can be completed in one sitting. Seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay."

That suggests the transition we saw in the video is how the game works - blending TV show style cut scenes with gameplay. Square are promising 'more to come' in August which suggests we'll have to keep guessing until then.