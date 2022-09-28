Splatoon 3 exploit is letting players get kills through walls

A recently-discovered exploit is allowing Splatoon 3 players to get kills through walls with the Sloshing Machine and some other weapons.

You can pretty easily see how it works in a pair of videos from Blossom_Spl (opens in new tab) and just_phoeniiix (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via Nintendo Life (opens in new tab)). One player fires the Sloshing Machine up into the underside of a bridge, and a player walking across that bridge will take damage from the attack, even though there's a solid wall between the two.

WHAT THE HELLLLLLL????? #Splatoon3 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/zZAmdfpzUlSeptember 27, 2022 See more

The damage of the blast from the impact is somehow carrying through the floor, leading to a pretty unfair advantage for whoever's on the lower level. It seems to work on any level with where you can get underneath a surface somebody else is standing on.

The Sloshing Machine had already begun to develop a reputation as being one of Splatoon 3's best weapons, and now it's moving well beyond simply being overpowered.

While the Sloshing Machine is the biggest culprit, it seems the exploit is also working in certain circumstances (opens in new tab) for other Splatoon 3 weapons with big splash effects, like the Roller. Everything is currently limited to examples from players on social media, though they're getting pretty numerous at this point. Nintendo has yet to acknowledge the exploit.

Recent Splatoon 3 patches have taken aim at issues like connectivity problems and Splatfest balance. Dataminers have uncovered hints in the game files that more modes may be in the works for Salmon Run, too.

