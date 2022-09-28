Splatoon 3 exploit is letting players get kills through walls

By Dustin Bailey
published

The Sloshing Machine seems to have some unintended powers

Splatoon 3
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A recently-discovered exploit is allowing Splatoon 3 players to get kills through walls with the Sloshing Machine and some other weapons.

You can pretty easily see how it works in a pair of videos from Blossom_Spl (opens in new tab) and just_phoeniiix (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via Nintendo Life (opens in new tab)). One player fires the Sloshing Machine up into the underside of a bridge, and a player walking across that bridge will take damage from the attack, even though there's a solid wall between the two.

See more

The damage of the blast from the impact is somehow carrying through the floor, leading to a pretty unfair advantage for whoever's on the lower level. It seems to work on any level with where you can get underneath a surface somebody else is standing on.

The Sloshing Machine had already begun to develop a reputation as being one of Splatoon 3's best weapons, and now it's moving well beyond simply being overpowered.

While the Sloshing Machine is the biggest culprit, it seems the exploit is also working in certain circumstances (opens in new tab) for other Splatoon 3 weapons with big splash effects, like the Roller. Everything is currently limited to examples from players on social media, though they're getting pretty numerous at this point. Nintendo has yet to acknowledge the exploit.

Recent Splatoon 3 patches have taken aim at issues like connectivity problems and Splatfest balance. Dataminers have uncovered hints in the game files that more modes may be in the works for Salmon Run, too.

If you're looking for something to play at home or on the go, check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.