Splatoon 3 patch rebalances Splatfests and resolves connection issues

Splatoon 3's new patch takes aim at connectivity issues, and rebalances Splatfest battles.

Earlier today on September 16, a new update for Splatoon 3 went live, as relayed by Nintendo's support website (opens in new tab). The new patch, which reduces the number of Tricolor Battles for the defending team during a Splatfest, was actually prioritized for this very issue.

As such, defending teams during Splatfests should see a lot less three-way battles, something that defending players during the initial Splatfest first month definitely felt at a disadvantage in. A new Splatfest themed around a deserted island is beginning just next week, hence the release of the new Splatoon 3 patch.

Elsewhere in the new update, there's a big focus on connectivity issues. Splatoon 3 players far and wide have reported being continually disconnected from lobbies and ongoing matches, and you should now see a lot less connection errors once you've finished a battle in particular.

There's also some fixes for bugged player movement. It turns out players were able to move through - and stand on - water while using the Splat Dualies, and were also able to jump further than they should've been able to with a Squid Roll by performing a button combo while charging a Squid Surge.

Splatoon 3 currently holds the record for the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game in Japan at launch, if you're curious to know how well the new game has been faring. Head over to our full Splatoon 3 review to see what we made of the latest offering from Nintendo's colorful shooter.

Further down the line, Splatoon 3 amiibo are launching over the Holiday period later this year.