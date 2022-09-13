Splatoon 3's new Splatfest asks what you'd take to a deserted island

Splatoon 3's first post-launch Splatfest is kicking off later this month with a brand new theme.

Announced just earlier today on September 13 at a Nintendo Direct presentation, Splatoon 3's new Splatfest is taking place later this month. The event will begin on September 23 and wrap up two days later on September 25, both beginning and ending at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on both days.

This time around, the theme for the Splatfest is what you'd bring with you on a deserted island. That's quite the shake up from the previous rock, paper, scissors match up, but this time we're going to be choosing between "gear," "grub," and simply "fun."

This story is developing...