Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds reinvent a classic Christmas tale in new trailer for Spirited

The new trailer for Spirited is here – and we're ready to enter the holiday season. The upcoming musical comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as Clint Briggs, a modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge, and Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

A modern twist on Charles Dickens's classic Christmas story, Spirited sees the Ghost of Christmas Present select a cold-hearted human to be visited by three spirits. This time, however, Present picked the wrong target. Clint does a total 180 on Present, causing him to reexamine his own past, present, and future.

Though the story has been adapted for TV and film numerous times, Spirited is the first to be told from the perspective of the ghosts. The movie is helmed by Sean Anders (Daddy's Home) from a screenplay by Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden). Both Reynolds and Ferrell sing on the soundtrack.

The cast also includes Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Aimee Carrero, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock, P.J. Byrne, Sunita Mani as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Loren G. Woods as the Ghost of Yet to Come.

Spirited is set to premiere in select theaters on November 11, before hitting Apple TV Plus on November 18. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates. And best sure to read up on the best Christmas movies.