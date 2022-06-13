Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting an extended re-release – and it's likely to feature more Daredevil

Marvel has announced plans to release an extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas, and it looks like 'The More Fun Stuff Version' is going to feature more Daredevil.

After the studio shared the news on Twitter (opens in new tab), fans quickly started speculating as to what the longer film might include. Fortunately for them, the titles of the additional scenes offered up some strong clues – the most telling of all being a one minute and 35 second section called 'Happy's Very Good Lawyer'.

Charlie Cox did reprise his role as avenging attorney Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but his appearance was brief, so if the title does in fact refer to him, it'll be a treat to see his cameo fleshed out a little more. Other scenes listed are 'Interrogation Scene Extended', 'Peter Day At Midtown High', 'Undercroft Montage', and 'The Spideys Hang Out'.

the Spider-Man No Way Home: the more fun stuff version will include an extended matt murdock scene! pic.twitter.com/glMFJSdF6yJune 11, 2022 See more

According to Marvel, The More Fun Stuff Version will include 15 minutes of bonus footage, earning the superhero movie a hefty 163-minute runtime.

Picking up right where its predecessor left off, Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker try to undo the fact that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed his true identity to the world – and framed him as a murderer, too – at the end of Far From Home.

To do so, he enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). But as the sorcerer's spell goes awry, thanks to Peter's meddling, the pair accidentally unleash a whole bunch of villains, like Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), from across the multiverse upon New York City.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version will swing into cinemas throughout the US and Canada on September 2. More countries are set to be announced soon. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of the MCU timeline, or our guide as to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.