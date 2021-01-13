Spider-Woman ditches her 2020 look for some classic Marie Severin duds

Just over one year after debuting a new costume, Spider-Woman is going to the back of her closet and is returning to her classic '70s duds.

Marvel has announced that, beginning in April's Spider-Woman #11, Jessica Drew will be reverting back to her original costume designed by her co-creator Marie Severin - albeit with some few tweaks by series artist Pere Perez.

The 2019 Dave Johnson redesign on a Spider-Woman #1 variant cover (Image credit: Junggeun Yoon (Marvel Comics))

"In Issue 11 we see Jess setting aside her latest suit (for now), and gearing up once again in the iconic red and yellow costume - albeit with a few new touches and some surprises - courtesy of the always inventive Pere Perez," series writer Karla Pacheco says in the announcement.

"She's safely home and ready to resume her life with Gerry and Roger...but of course nothing is that simple for the one and only Spider-Woman. We're launching Jess directly into another over-the-top story, featuring incredible new villains, unbelievable action from Pere, and of course, me ripping everyone's hearts again as I chortle with evil glee."

Marvel has redesigned Spider-Woman on several occasions - including a 2014 Kris Anka design, and the aforementioned 2019 Dave Johnson design - but the classic hourglass design is seemingly timeless.

The classic Marie Severin design (with some tweaks by Pere Perez) for Spider-Woman #11's cover. (Image credit: Junggeun Yoon (Marvel Comics))

"We've taken Jessica Drew through a gut-wrenching, action-packed wringer these past 10 issues, and we aren't letting up as we head into our next adventure!" Pacheco says of the upcoming arc. "With the mysteries of Wundagore behind her, Jess is finally feeling like herself again, and longing to get back to a 'normal' life. But what exactly IS normal for Spider-Woman?"

Spider-Woman #11 goes on sale in April. Look for Marvel's full April 2021 solicitations next week on Newsarama.

