New Spider-Man costume revealed by Marvel

Marvel Comics has unveiled Spider-Man's new costume after a series of successive teasers which told readers all about Peter Parker's new duds but didn't actually show them ... until now.

Amazing Spider-Man #63 variant cover by Dustin Weaver (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

To say the new costume, designed by Dustin Weaver, is a departure would be an understatement – its base colors of blue and white with grey and electric orange highlights are a new palette for Spider-Man, though they do somewhat evoke his time as Captain Universe. And his orange goggle eyes put a very different spin on the classic Spider-Man mask.

Although you can expect it to be alienating to some fans, as it bears little resemblance to the classic Spidey look, it's not far off from the stealth suit and other short-term use suits he's donned over the years to take on a specific mission or foe.

In this case, he'll put on the suit with still-unrevealed attributes in March, when Amazing Spider-Man #61 and #62 pit the wall-crawler against the Kingpin, a villain he's faced down numerous times since the '60s.

Amazing Spider-Man #62 variant cover by Dustin Weaver (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"This design was really a collaborative effort between Nick Spencer, Editor Nick Lowe, and I," Weaver says in Marvel's announcement.

"They reined in the weirder and more techy features I was bringing and helped create something that I think is simple and both futuristic and classical," Weaver continues. "I can't wait to see Patrick Gleason really bring it to life!"

Weaver will create a pair of variant covers for Amazing Spider-Man #62 and #63. Previous images released for those issues had the new suit blacked out in silhouette.

Spidey's new suit debuts in March 10's Amazing Spider-Man #61.

Time will tell if this new costume will be regarded as one of Spider-Man best of all time. But we can countdown Spider-Man’s best stories right now!