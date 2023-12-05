Live-action Spider-Man Noir series hires The Punisher showrunner

Amazon's live-action Spider-Man Noir series has found its showrunner. Steve Lightfoot, who was previously the showrunner on Netflix series The Punisher, is now on board, Variety reports. The Lost City and 22 Jump Street scribe Oren Uziel is also on board as screenwriter and co-showrunner.

The currently untitled show will be set in New York City in the '30s and follow an older superhero. Set in its own universe, the protagonist will not be Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are executive producing the project, along with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal.

First announced this past February, it's the second Spider-Man series in the works at Amazon. Silk: Spider Society , from The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, will follow Cindy Moon, a "Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."

As for Spider-Man Noir, he originated in Marvel Comics' Noir series, first published in 2009, which put a hardboiled spin on everyone's favorite superheroes. Nicolas Cage voiced Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the upcoming Amazon show will be the character's live-action on-screen debut.

Lightfoot's last foray into the Marvel universe, The Punisher, starred Jon Bernthal as the titular antihero and ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2019. He's also worked on shows like Hannibal, Narcos, and the Netflix series Behind Her Eyes, and he co-created the Apple TV Plus drama Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam.

While we wait for the Spider-Man Noir series to arrive on the streamer,