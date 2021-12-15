Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney Plus?

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally swung onto the big screen, but when will it be available to stream at home? And which streaming platform is it likely to be on?

Well, thanks to a deal reached by Disney and Sony in April 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home will definitely be reaching Disney Plus sometime in the future – although we may have a little while to wait, as there's an existing deal between Sony and Netflix that will be honored first.

As part of the deal, which was estimated to be worth over $3 billion, Sony movies released from 2022 to 2026 will be eligible to stream on Disney’s services – i.e. Disney Plus and Hulu – after the 18-month window from Sony’s deal with Netflix expires. In that case, it looks like we can expect a mid-2023 release for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus. The Netflix partnership ended a long-running deal between Sony and Starz that's been in place since 2005 and officially begins in 2022.

There are currently no live-action Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus, although you can find animated series featuring everyone's favorite web-slinger. The deal does mean, however, that Sam’s Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, the two Amazing Spider-Man movies, and the rest of Tom Holland's trilogy will arrive on Disney Plus sometime in the near future.