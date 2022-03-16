Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release includes a secret bonus featurette – if you know where to look

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out on digital release – and there's a secret bonus featurette that's easy to miss if you don't know where to look.

The digital copy is packed with extras, including bloopers and looks behind the scenes, but the hidden featurette in question is all about the movie's comic book inspirations, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. It's titled "Spider-Man and the Multiverse in Marvel Comics."

Thanks to Tom's Guide, it's actually pretty easy to find the extra video. All you need is to head to Movies Anywhere, a site that lets you watch a film you've bought on one digital service on other platforms. The full list of platforms compatible with Movies Anywhere includes: Google Play/YouTube, Apple, Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft, Verizon Fios TV, Xfinity, and DIRECTTV.

If you buy the digital release of No Way Home before April 11 on one of these platforms and connect your account to Movies Anywhere, you'll find the bonus featurette in the virtual locker. Easy – and well worth doing to see Marvel's head honcho talking about the inspirations behind the latest Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home blasted the Marvel multiverse wide open, and Doctor Strange 2 is picking up the baton and running with it – the sequel will see Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange on a wild multiversal adventure, with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong's Wong, and Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez also coming along for the ride.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives this May 6, while Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives on Blu-ray this April 4 in the UK and April 12 in the US.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for absolutely everything else the MCU has in store for us.