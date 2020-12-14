Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer trolls J. Jonah Jameson for the holidays

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a festive new trailer to celebrate the season of giving, and of getting J. Jonah Jameson's goat.

The 30-second trailer strolls merrily through the city, showing some of the holiday scenes you can find yourself as you swing around Harlem and its surroundings. All along you can listen to rabble rousing-podcast host J. Jonah Jameson (the former editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle, emphasis on former) as he welcomes his internet rival Danika Hart on for some nuanced discussion of the Spider-Man issue. By which I mean triple-J mostly hollers about the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app as Danika trolls him.

Danika Hart and JJJ debate the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app in the newest Just the Facts. Download Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales today for #PS4 and #PS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/xl0R8qHUepDecember 14, 2020

It didn't occur to me before, but we should all officially start calling Spider-Man: Miles Morales a Christmas game - or more broadly speaking a holiday game, since it makes a point of portraying New York's different cultures. Not only does Spider-Man: Miles Morales take place during the holiday season, there are parts where you help out with charitable causes, there are decorated trees and presents around the city, and there's even a Christmas dinner. It's at least as much of a Christmas/holiday game as Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

Speaking of which, Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the best-selling downloadable PS5 game in the US last month . That's a whole lot of people ready to celebrate the holidays the Spider-Man way.