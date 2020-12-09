Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Black Ops Cold War top first month of PS5 digital sales

Sony has confirmed PS5's top-selling downloadable games for its debut month, and it was a good time for playing superheroes and secret soldiers.
The latest PlayStation Store sales charts revealed on the PlayStation Blog includes its first ever PS5 section, with the top 20 sellers broken out between the US/Canada and Europe. The best-selling downloadable PS5 game in the US and Canada was Spider-Man: Miles Morales, while in Europe it was Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. They were the other way around for the number two spot, so the regional tastes for PS5 launch games aren't that different.
Demon's Souls rounded out the top three west of the Atlantic, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla took the bronze to the east (with their respective positions once again swapped in the other region). Remember that these are just digital sales, so they don't reflect sales performance for physical copies of PS5 games.
Interestingly, Black Ops Cold War took the top spot for PS4 sales in both regions, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales only came in third and fourth in the US/Canada and Europe respectively. I'd guess that Sony pushing all the PS5 visual enhancements for Miles Morales helped cement it as the preferred showcase title for next-gen hardware, while otherwise the annual sales behemoth that is the Call of Duty franchise remained unassailable.
Here's the full list of the 20 top-selling downloadable PS5 games for each region.
US/Canada
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Godfall
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Borderlands 3
- No Man’s Sky
- The Pathless
- DIRT 5
- Maneater
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Planet Coaster
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Observer: System Redux
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
Europe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Demon’s Souls
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Borderlands 3
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Godfall
- WRC 9 FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP
- Mortal Kombat 11
- No Man’s Sky
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- The Pathless
- DIRT 5
- Planet Coaster
- Maneater
- Observer: System Redux
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Poker Club
PlayStation's running a public poll to help decide the number one PS5 and PS4 games of the year.