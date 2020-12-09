Pick your PS4 and PS5 Game of the Year in PlayStation's official poll

As we reach the end of 2020, conversation inevitably turns to those much-anticipated Game of the Year lists. With that in mind, Sony is looking to make sure its fans get their voices heard, as the public vote for the PlayStation Blog Game of the Year is now open.

In a new blog post, Sony says that the polls for the 2020 winners are now live. There are 17 categories in total, and players will be able to vote across aloof them until 11.59 PT on Sunday, December 13. After that, PlayStation will count up the votes and reveal the winners "later in the month."

The awards' 17 categories cater to players throughout the current PlayStation family. As well as prizes dedicated to aspects of development like graphics, accessibility, and sound design, there are awards for the best examples of major genres, as well as console-specific awards - you'll be able to pick winners for VR, PS4, and PS5 Game of the Year, as well as picking out the game that makes the best use of the DualSense controller.

There are dozens of games represented across all those categories, but if precedent is anything to go by, it's safe to assume that The Last of Us Part II might pick up at least a few of these awards. It's nominated in nine categories, with a tenth nod to developer Naughty Dog for Studio of the Year. Given the game's success at the Golden Joystick Awards earlier this year and its nominations at The Game Awards, Ellie and Abby could be in for another successful haul.

