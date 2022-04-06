Sam Raimi on if Spider-Man 4 could happen: "Anything is possible"

Sam Raimi hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man film, the director saying that "anything is possible" after taking the helm on Doctor Strange 2.

Tobey Maguire’s return to Spidey in No Way Home left everyone wondering if that was the last time we would see his version of the iconic character. However, the upcoming Doctor Strange 2’s focus on the multiverse has Raimi thinking about how Maquire's Parker could return.

Speaking to Fandango (opens in new tab), Raimi addressed whether the ship had sailed on the previously scrapped Spider-Man 4. "I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," he said. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible."

This certainly sounds positive but Raimi was quick to add how he had no “story or plan” for a potential movie. "I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now," he continued. "I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful."

Maguire hasn’t committed to a future in the Spider-Man universe and has stepped back from the limelight in recent years. But his co-star Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson in the Raimi trilogy, told Deadline (opens in new tab) "there's still time" for her to return to the role, adding: "No one's asked me about anything, but I do think that, I mean, this multiverse keeps going on and on so I feel like that could happen. I know nothing, by the way."

Last year, a concept video for what Spider-Man 4 could have been was released to the public. Coming from storyboard artist David E. Duncan, this saw a match-up between Spider-Man and the Vulture.

The video was uploaded to Duncan’s Vimeo page and was titled Vulture Attacks Peter at Citicorp, with rumors the villain could have been played by John Malkovich. Alongside this, Duncan suggested the plug had been pulled on the potential film back in 2009.

After Raimi’s words, we can’t help but hope for more of Maguire’s Spidey swinging onto our screens at some point. For more, check out our guide to the upcoming MCU movies and shows in Marvel Phase 4 and how you can watch the Marvel movies in order.