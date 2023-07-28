Spider-Man 2 PS5 pre-orders are now live - here's where to buy

It's time to celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in web-slinging style - Spider-Man PS5 pre-orders are open now. We don't know how quickly these consoles will zip off the shelves, but it's the first special edition PlayStation 5 and it's tying in with one of the most popular titles in the brand's catalog - so all bets are off.

You'll find Spider-Man PS5 pre-orders live right now, with Best Buy live in the US and Very storming ahead of other retailers in the UK. The price is set at $599.99 / £569.99, so this is one of the pricier PS5 bundle options, though you are getting the game and a special edition colorway in there.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 limited edition bundle hits the shelves on September 1. Strangely that's just under two months before the game itself launches. Still, you can hold onto that free game code until launch day comes around, and marvel at your special edition console and DualSense in the meantime.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 pre-orders in the US

Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 Special Edition | $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's pre-orders are now live, but you'll need to be signed in to reserve your console today.



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Special Edition | PS Direct queue live

PS Direct is operating a queue system right now, so be sure to head over and claim your spot in line while you check out other options!



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Special Edition | Check Amazon

Amazon hasn't listed anything yet, but we'll be keeping this page updated as soon as we see any movement.



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Special Edition | Check Walmart

It's also worth keeping an eye on Walmart, though be sure not to pay over the $599 MSRP. There are marketplace sellers on here who will likely be charging more.



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 pre-orders in the UK

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Special Edition | £569.99 at Very

Very is one of the first retailers outside of Sony Direct to offer Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 pre-orders today. Shipping is set for September 1, and you can add to basket right now.



Marvel Spider-Man 2 PS5 Special Edition | £569.99 at PS Direct

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 special edition is currently available to pre-order via PS Direct at the boosted price of £569.99.

Marvel Spider-Man 2 PS5 Special Edition | Check Amazon

Amazon hasn't taken its own Spider-Man 2 PS5 pre-order listing live just yet, but we'll be checking back regularly.



Marvel Spider-Man 2 PS5 Special Edition | Check Currys

Currys is also slow out the gate this morning, so keep checking back should the stock above run out.



What's included in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 special edition? The special edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 splashes a red burst over a primarily black console, with the included DualSense mirroring such an aesthetic. Of course, you've got Spidey's own logo in white adorning the flank of the PS5 and across the touchpad section of the controller as well. You'll also receive a digital copy of the game itself to redeem on launch day.

Should you pre-order the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 special edition? If you know you're going to need that exclusive colorway in your setup, then absolutely pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5. It's not likely to drop its price any time soon due to the fact it's the console's first limited edition design, and you're securing your game ahead of time as well. Still, if you're unsure of the aesthetic, or you want to see if you can save on the game itself after release day, it might be worth holding off. We can't say at this point whether pre-orders will run off the shelves (and whether availability will still be good after release) though.

What is the special edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 price? The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 price is $599.99 / £569.99. That's just over what you'll usually see PS5 bundles going for, with God of War, Call of Duty, and Horizon Forbidden West bundles typically landing at $539 / £539 in the past.

We're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories to get the most out of your new console, as well as the latest Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game pre-orders if you're not convinced by that new colorway.