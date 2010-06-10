Sorcerers Apprentice exclusive poster 4/5

Day four of our exclusive The Sorcerer’s Apprentice poster dish-ups, and we’ve finally bagged ourselves the titular apprentice himself.

Following on from baddies Sun Lok , Maxim Horvath and Veronica , it’s about time we got somebody on our side.

So here’s Jay Baruchel as Dave Stutler, the geeky physics major who has his crummy life well and truly spun around when he meets a certain kooky magic weaver.

As with the previous posters, we’ve also landed an exclusive character summary and some words from Baruchel himself…

DAVE STUTLER (Jay Baruchel) is a nerdy NYU physics major, lacking confidence and poise, not very popular with girls or even his fellow students. At the age of 10, he experiences a frightening incident when he encounters sorcerer Balthazar Blake after wandering into the bizarre Arcana Cabana curio shop.

He’s given a dragon ring that comes to life on his finger, and he’s told that he’ll be a very important sorcerer himself.

He then witnesses a furious battle between Balthazar and another sorcerer named Maxim Horvath which made him want to forget the whole matter…until both Balthazar and Horvath re-enter his life 10 years later, forcing him to confront a destiny he would very much like to ignore!

“Dave is his own worst enemy, the architect of his own misery,” says Baruchel. “He spends his life trying to live down that moment in the Arcana Cabana when he first encountered Balthazar and Horvath.

“He gravitates towards physics, which is the discipline he gives his life to. When he meets up with Balthazar again, the sorcerer tells Dave that it was no coincidence that he drifted towards physics because although illusion and magic are different, magic and science are the same thing.”

Check back tomorrow for our fifth and final poster reveal, which might just involve a certain sorcerer.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is released on 11 August.

What do you think of the posters so far?