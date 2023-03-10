The Sopranos creator is making his first TV show in 15 years

The Sopranos creator David Chase is working on his first TV series in over 15 years.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), Chase is teaming up with Hannah Fidell (A Teacher) to develop a series for FX. The show is based on one of Chase's unproduced scripts – which Fidell has rewritten for modern-day audiences.

Chase and Fidell are credited as co-writers, co-creators, and executive producers, with Fidell directing the pilot.

The Sopranos ran for six seasons beginning in 1999, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Set in northern New Jersey, the HBO series followed mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he balanced being a father and mafioso all while suffering from panic attacks. The bloody drama won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe awards. Chase returned to the Sopranos universe for The Many Saints of Newark, a 2021 feature film that served as a prequel to the TV series.

Hannah Fidell's A Teacher premiered as a feature film at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival before becoming a limited series for FX on Hulu in 2020. Fidell's filmography also includes 6 Years, The Road, and The Long Dumb Road. The director also helmed episodes of Casual, Sorry For Your Loss, and The Act.

Plot details have yet to be released for Chase and Fidell's new series.