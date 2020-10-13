Sony's god-tier noise-cancelling headphones are almost $100 off and perfect for all your audio needs

The Amazon Prime Day deals are here, and if you're in the market for possibly the best noise-canceling headphones ever then you're in luck. Amazon US has the noise-canceling wireless Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $298, and they come with a $25 Amazon voucher. That's almost $100s worth of saving for the best headphones around - and I say that as someone who's sat here writing this very article wearing them.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones with $25 Amazon voucher - $373 $298 at Amazon

Available in black with very subtle Sony branding, and gold accents, they're incredibly comfortable and offer 30 hours of battery life. You can get five hours of charge from just 10 minutes plugged in too, handy for getting an extra burst when you need it.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 offers top-class noise-canceling technology, with two microphones positioned on each earcup that cancel out noises in real-time to deal with any environment. Plus, the 40mm drivers and Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragms mean that while you're filtering out all that noise, you're enjoying premium sound no matter what you're listening to. I can definitely vouch for their quality audio for gaming, podcasts, and good old fashioned tunes too.

All your controls are situated on the right earcup too, with touch controls letting you play and pause, skip tracks, answer calls, or even activate your voice assistant with a swipe of your finger.

