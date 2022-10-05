Sony’s Marvel movie starring Bad Bunny finds a director

Jonas Cuarón has signed on to helm El Muerto, the latest addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Cuarón, son of Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón and helmer of Desierto, will direct from a script penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle).

The film was first announced at CinemaCon back in April. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, was looking to play a superhero and ultimately chose El Muerto after searching through Spider-Man characters.

The antihero has only appeared in two comic books, as a luchador who goes head to head with Spider-Man in a wrestling match. The power is in his mask, which gives him super strength.

"It’s amazing, it’s incredible," Bad Bunny previously told CinemaCon attendees (opens in new tab) of the movie's announcement. "I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling, and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion, so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me, and it will be epic."

Sony's Spider-Man Universe includes the Tom Hardy-led Venom movies, Jared Leto's Morbius, and upcoming films Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. The Morbius post-credits scenes also set up Sony's version of the Sinister Six – of which Kraven is a part of – so we can also expect to see that sometime soon.

El Muerto will hit theaters on January 12, 2024. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming superhero movies in 2022 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.