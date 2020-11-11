Sony and Vodafone partner for a PS5 monthly payment plan deal

Vodafone has announced a monthly payment plan for the PS5, but it looks like it'll only be available in Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier this week, Vodafone announced that customers in both Australia and New Zealand would be able to purchase a PS5 on a monthly contract starting tomorrow on November 12. Sony's next-gen console is available for $62 a month for 12 months, $31 a month for 24 months, or $21 a month for 36 months, with no interest.

However, you need to already have two ongoing contracts with Vodafone in order to be eligible for the monthly payment plan with the PS5. These two contracts can include phones, tablets, and any other tech with Vodafone, but they must be active at the time of ordering the PS5 through the monthly payment plan. Additionally, customers are limited to one PS5 console and two DualSense controllers when ordering from Vodafone.

Currently, there isn't a monthly payment plan like this available for the PS5 anywhere else in the world. Xbox announced the Xbox All Access subscription plan for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, where customers could pay off either console in monthly payments, potentially bundled in with an Xbox Game Pass subscription as well.

In Australia and New Zealand, the PS5 is due to launch tomorrow on November 12, the same date as in the US and Canada. Sony's next-gen console won't launch until a week later in the UK and Europe however. There's still time to find a PS5 deal wherever you are though.

For a comprehensive list of all the games you can expect to be playing on Sony's next-gen console from day one, check out our PS5 launch games guide for more.