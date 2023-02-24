Sons of the Forest's Kelvin is a big dumb idiot and everyone loves him

Now that Sons of the Forest is out and earlier memes of the new survival horror game knocking Steam over are fading from the community, another figure is dominating everyone's attention: a truly chaotic Sons of the Forest companion called Kelvin.

To get you up to speed, Sons of the Forest tasks you with finding a missing billionaire on a remote island. Things swiftly take a turn for the worst, though, when the plane you're on crashes. While many don't survive, one person who does is Kelvin. He appears to be quite injured, but the non-playable companion is still down to help you survive, regardless if you're alone or with pals. Well, that's what he's supposed to do. As many players have learned, Kelvin does what he pleases.

As fans have been sharing online, Kelvin will topple your lovingly built hut, start wildfires, or give you a thumbs up before having a sit down. Some have gotten frustrated with the humble companion, but most can't help but love his free-spirited nature.

If there's ever a clip that sums up the situation, it's this one:

Sons of the Forest is great and all. but you gotta watch out for that kelvin guy... pic.twitter.com/q2NIsJfxdNFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Plenty of others have made their feelings known, so I wanted to share them, too.

Kelvin is the best thing to come out of Sons of the Forest pic.twitter.com/xVaFgaai6SFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Kelvin's antics aside, Sons of the Forest has got off to a cracking start on Steam since launching in Early Access. As per SteamDB (opens in new tab), the survival horror game has hit a concurrent peak of 350,105 players on Valve's platform.

That's somewhat to be expected given everyone's fondness for The Forest - hey, there's a reason Sons of the Forest was one of Steam's most wishlisted games - though several delays mean that players have really had to wait for this one. Just earlier this month, developer Endnight Games revealed that Sons of the Forest would release in Early Access rather than fully to avoid another delay.

Sons of the Forest PS4, PS5 or Xbox release isn't happening yet but might "in the future".