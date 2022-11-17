Netflix's Sonic Prime trailer invites you to enter the Shatter-verse

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Sonic Prime, a new computer-animated series based on everybody's favorite hedgehog.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Sonic the Hedgehog has a run-in with Dr. Eggman that results in a literal universe-shattering event. The new series follows Sonic as he races through the Shatter-verse, discovering strange worlds – or 'Shatter-Spaces' as Tails calls them in the trailer – and enlisting new friends – including multiverse variants of Tails, Amy, and Dr. Eggman – in the epic adventure of a lifetime.

The voice cast includes Deven Mack as Sonic, Brian Drummond as Eggman, Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat.

Sonic Prime is the sixth animated show based on the Sega games, the second to be computer-animated, and the first-ever to premiere on a streaming service. The series was officially announced in 2021, as a joint venture between Sega, Man of Action Entertainment, and Wildbrain – the latter of which previously adapted Mega Man for Cartoon Network. Netflix unveiled the first look at the series back in May, which showed Sonic zooming through what appeared to be Green Hill Zone – the first level of the original Sonic the Hedgehog game.

Sonic Prime is set to hit Netflix on December 15, with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes.

