The new Sonic movie trailer shows off the blue blur's new design

The new Sonic movie trailer is here and the big news has to be the blue blur's redesign. The teeth are slightly improved for one thing, and now the gaming legend looks every inch the spiky speedster we know and love thanks to his fresh look. You can watch the new Sonic trailer below.

The trailer opens with Sonic going from his world to our world. While he starts out just by killing time (reading Flash comics, playing baseball and, uhh, karate), he's eventually found by James Marsden's character, Tom. The two embark on a road trip to escape the clutches of the fiendish Doctor Robotnik, played with all his '90s comedic overblown might by Jim Carrey.

As for the Sonic redesign: it's a little more cutesy and a lot less nightmare fuel. The teeth are still there to some extent, sure, but the wider eyes and more exaggerated features make it far more palatable.

Not caught up yet? The Sonic trailer is just the latest chapter in a story filled with more twists and turns than the Green Hill Zone.

While the first Sonic movie reactions ended up being pretty positive, the response to the original trailer led to a delay. Previously set for November 8, 2019, the movie was shifted to February 14, 2020. The director, Jeff Fowler, later tweeted: "Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right." And, so, the redesign process began in earnest.

Just last week, a potential Sonic movie leak, detailing the more streamlined Sonic design, was spotted in the wild. That showcased the more muscular, top-heavy style of the character, complete with streaking blue lines. Y'know, because he's fast.

Now, here we are: a revamped Sonic, a lightning-fast trailer filled with nods to the games and even a deliciously hammy Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik. 2020 can't come quick enough.

