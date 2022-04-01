When is Sonic 2 on Paramount Plus? Here’s the new movie's expected streaming release date

Sonic 2 is speeding into cinemas. But, as is an increasingly prominent aspect of big-budget blockbusters, its streaming release date is only just around the corner. The Blue Blur is heading to Paramount Plus shortly. Below, we’ll fill you in on the video game movie sequel’s lightning-fast turnaround into your homes.

When is Sonic 2 on Paramount Plus?

(Image credit: Paramount)

Sonic 2 is expected to release on Paramount Plus on May 24. That’s exactly 45 days after Sonic 2’s US cinema release date of April 8. Sonic has gotta go fast all the time, it seems.

That’s by no means set in stone, though Paramount Plus has stuck with its 45-day theatrical release window since its inception; Jackass Forever was available to stream on Paramount Plus immediately after the 45-day period had elapsed. A Quiet Place 2 was also available 45 days after its release in cinemas.

Those in the UK (and other regions) may have to wait a little longer. If Paramount Plus isn’t out in your region by May 23, then Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will likely arrive alongside the streamer’s launch in your country.

If you’ve already seen the movie and want to discover more about *that* finale and the scores of Sonic secrets found in its runtime, we’ve got some spoilery breakdowns for you. There’s our run-through of the Sonic 2 post-credits scenes, a post-mortem of the Sonic 2 ending, and a comprehensive look at 25 of the biggest Sonic 2 Easter eggs – including all the references to Sonic’s video game history.