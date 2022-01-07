Some of our favourite PS5 SSDs are at record low prices right now

While we all might not be quite in the mood for spending big after Christmas time, these PS5 SSD deals are some of the most tempting propositions going right now for PS5 owners. If you got a new console this Christmas, or have been biding your time to get the right drive at the right price then there could well be an option for you here - and what a way to brighten your Friday it would be.

Cutting to the chase, there are a bunch of PS5 SSD deals to highlight. The first is the PS5 SSD deal that everyone waited for - the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD with its own heatsink is back down to its lowest price ever at $199.99 (was $250) at Amazon. We only saw this during Black Friday last year for a few days. Very tempting!

Then we also have another lowest ever price, but this time on the exquisite 1TB Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with heatsink. It's available for just $209.99 at Amazon right now - that's a saving of $65, bringing it dangerously close to that $200 mark. This lowest ever price means you're getting unbridled value while bagging one of the best in the game.

The choice of Mark Cerny, PS5 Architect, is next, with the WD BLACK SN850 1TB SSD coming down in price by more than $60 - it's $212.51 right now. That is also dangerously close to its lowest ever price ($199.99) and still means you're getting great value on one of the top performers.

You'll find more information on all these PS5 SSD deals just below, and plenty more offers further down the page as well.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | $249.99 Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Back to its lowest ever price, the heatsink variant of the Samsung 980 PRO is one of the most premiere PS5 SSDs it's possible to buy right now.

The 2TB version is also discounted right now (by $80) and is down to $369.99 if you're looking to make a big investment.



Seagate FireCuda 530 | 1TB w/Heatsink | $275 Seagate FireCuda 530 | 1TB w/Heatsink | $275 $209.99 at Amazon

Save $65 - This is the drive's lowest ever price by about $20 from what we can tell and means it offers unprecedented value. It's one of the most sought-after drives as it offers top-drawer performance and also comes with its own excellent heatsink.

The 2TB version is discounted by a whopping $136 right now too - that's 25% off - and can be had for $399.99.



WD BLACK SN850 | 1TB w/Heatsink | $280 WD BLACK SN850 | 1TB w/Heatsink | $280 $212.51 at Amazon

Save $67 - This is one of the very top dogs when it comes to PS5 SSDs and is the one that Mark Cerny himself chose to go inside his PS5. And while its price has been a bit lower in recent months, this is still an excellent offering with nearly a quarter off the list price.

The 2TB version is still a pricey one though - it's at $439.99 right now.



Also, providing one of the best SSD solutions we've seen, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB with heatsink is available for just $179.99 in the US. While its price hasn't been cut or discounted, this still represents awesome value. And that value is twofold: first in the price point and raw value for money, and secondly in the Sabrent's clever design which sees its own proprietary heatsink replace the whole PS5 SSD bay panel, allowing for more effective heat dissipation.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus | 1TB w/heatsink | $179.99 at Amazon Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus | 1TB w/heatsink | $179.99 at Amazon

Not actually having a price cut right now, but just offering a great amount of bang for buck value. Particularly when considering the excellent SSD and heatsink combo that the Rocket 4 Plus offers. The heatsink actually replaces the entire PS5 SSD bay lid and creates a new seal, as well as being in contact with the SSD within.

If you're after the 2TB version, then that's $329.99 right now - also not discounted but still offering relatively great value.



These are all some of the top names when it comes to storage expansion, and the fact that DIY-ing a heatsink solution is off the table due to the built-in ones is excellent news for those who want simplicity and also offers confidence too. These are not only some of the best PS5 SSDs, but they're also on our list of the tried-and-tested best SSDs for gaming too, and are just great deals and prices to kick off 2022 with.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

If none of the offers above suit you, then we've got a handful more options right here for your consideration.

