Solo writer reveals why a sequel (or Disney Plus spin-off) is unlikely

Whatever your opinion of Solo, the Star Wars story retains enough attention for fans to be clamouring for a sequel or, more likely, a Disney Plus series. Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote the Han Solo spin-off with his father, Star Wars mainstay Lawrence Kasdan, has confirmed that a Solo sequel isn’t in the works – and we shouldn’t expect one anytime soon.

"Don't think anyone's pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment,” the younger Kasdan said in reply to a Twitter user asking for an update on a potential sequel. “[I] think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the [Disney Plus] Star Wars slate is really...pretty packed, all shows I'm looking forward to.”

Don't think anyone's pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment @KenobiJj I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the D+ Star Wars slate is really...pretty packed, all shows I'm lookin forward to. My work on Indy is long over but I'm excited there's forward movement!March 30, 2020

That “pretty packed” Star Wars slate? With no movies on the horizon, all eyes are on Disney Plus. The Mandalorian season 2 (and presumably future seasons) are still to come, while the Obi-Wan series and Cassian Andor Rogue One spin-off are in various states of production right now.

So, that’s three shows that could be arriving sometime between a year and 18 months from now – possibly longer. Surely there’s room for Solo, especially given how the movie ended with the return of Darth Maul? Unless there are some more space-filling projects we don’t know about on the horizon, that is.

For reference: Marvel Phase 4 has three TV shows scheduled to come out in the span of just over six months. But, for now, Star Wars fans will have to make do with a roadmap that’s not quite at the MCU’s level, all while the Millennium Falcon lays dormant.

