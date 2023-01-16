Snowpiercer's final season scrapped by original network – despite filming already being complete

Snowpiercer season 4, the series' last, will not air on TNT, even though production has been completed on the latest episodes, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

This is reportedly yet another tax write-off for Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns cable network TNT. In recent months the studio has also scrapped movies like Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, which were both nearly complete, as well as axing shows like Westworld and The Time Traveler's Wife and removing original content from HBO Max. The production company behind Snowpiercer is reportedly looking for a new home for season 4.

"We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. "This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

The series, based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 movie of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, follows the inhabitants of a perpetually moving train that houses all that remains of humanity after an apocalyptic event renders the Earth uninhabitable. The train, which consists of 1,001 carriages, is separated by class and a strictly enforced social hierarchy. The cast includes Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, and Rowan Blanchard.

While we wait to see if and when Snowpiercer season 4 will arrive on the small screen, check out our guide to the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023.