Snag some PS4 and Xbox One games for excellent prices at Amazon right now

If you've been waiting for prices to come down on some of the biggest and best games of the last couple of years or so, this might be a great time to strike. There's a bunch of discounted games over at Amazon for both PS4 and Xbox One covering all the genres, so there's definitely going to be something for someone, no matter what you play. However, we've picked out a few highlights as some are harder to ignore than others.

Let me elaborate. Some are at their lowest price ever like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is now going for just $20 on PS4 and the same price for Xbox One. Some are particularly timely too: given the recent announcement of The Two Colonels DLC, what better time is there to snap up an Aurora Edition of Metro Exodus for only $45 - this has an expansion pass 'built in' so you don't have to buy that as well. And some of offer enormous bang for buck, like The Division 2 Gold Steelbook Edition going for its lowest ever price on Xbox One ($67) and its almost-lowest-ever price for PS4 ($69). Nice. That's a whole lot of game for your money there, including the all the DLC we are in the process of receiving.

Days Gone on PS4 | $38 at Amazon

For PS4 players, Bend Studio's open world Zombie game is a tiny fraction off its lowest ever price. A great game that'll offer hours of fun from the makers of Syphon Filter.View Deal

There's plenty more that you can browse via Amazon's video game hub page but the above are some particular highlights. And don't forget, to get the best out of these games you'll need to pounce one of the best PS4 Pro deals or Xbox One X deals and upgrade to one of the best gaming TVs to get the full, glorious 4K and HDR experience these games can offer.

