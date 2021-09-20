Skyrim player channels Indiana Jones with item swap trick

A Skyrim player has taken a page out of Indiana Jones’ book in order to obtain the Shards of Mehrunes’ Razor.

Posted in the Skyrim subreddit , one player shared that it has taken them 10 years of playing the game before they noticed that this Indiana Jones-style trick can help them obtain the Shards of Mehrunes’ Razor.

In the video, the savvy Skyrim fan attempts to take the conveniently placed Shards of Mehrunes item by swapping it for a Potion of Minor Stamina which has a weight of 0.5. Taken straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark, this then allows the player to pick up the Shards of Mehrunes’ Razor completing the quest.

If you’re not familiar with Lucasfilms’ archeologist hero, let us explain where this reference has come from. In the first Indiana Jones film, Jones is exploring an abandoned temple looking for an artefact known as The Golden Idol.

In order to not set off any booby traps, Jones attempts to trick the temple into thinking nothing was taken by quickly switching the ancient artefact with a bag of sand. If you’ve seen Raiders of the Lost Ark though, you’ll already know that this doesn’t go quite as smoothly as it does in the Skyrim clip.

