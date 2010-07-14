Singularity achievement & trophy guide

Hold on to your pants! We’re going for a ride to 1955. Not in a DeLorean and not to Hill Valley, but rather a small little island somewhere in Russia called Kortaga-12 where some pesky scientists have been dabbling with time travel and some rather hideous creatures roam free.

As you bounce through the years, there are quite a few Achievements/Trophies along the way, some hard to acquire– some not so much – but all just as important to the time bending,monster wrecking soldier.The single player Achievements in Singularity have some tricky ones thrown in the mix, while the multiplayer ones really aren’t that clever at all. In fact the multiplayer ones are pretty straightforward and don’t really require much focus at all. With that said – on to the goods!

Single Player Achievements

A Salt and Battery

Gamerpoints - 10

40 AR9 Valkyrie kills in single player campaign

This Achievement is pretty straight forward; kill 40 enemies with the assault rifle. Chances are you will nab this while going through the campaign, but if you want to get it over and done with, there’s an easy time and place. When you reach the Radio Tower with Nathan- I mean Nolan – I mean Devlin, wait until the call goes out to retreat and then head to the back of the room. The soldiers will infinitely continue to pile into the room allowing you to mow them down as well as pick up ammo that is scattered about the room.

Ashes to Ashes

Gamerpoints - 20

Age 15 soldiers to Dust in single player campaign

Your first power with the TMD is to age enemies. Age them so much that they turn to dust. Human soldiers, when hit with the left bumper, will disintegrate into ashes and not be a bother anymore. Cremate 15 of those suckers and the cheevo will pop.

Double Barrel

Gamerpoints - 10

30 Volk S4 kills in single player campaign

For this Achievement, simply kill 30 enemies with your boomstick. Like the assault rifle cheevo, there is a place near the end of the Research Facility where you need to repair some panels on a fence to keep it electrified as enemies start to climb over. Here you can find a lot of Volk ammo lying around, as well as an unlimited supply of enemies that will keep pouring over the fence. Keep shooting till you get the cheevo, or wait until you get it through the campaign.

Drive By

Gamerpoints - 20

15 Seeker kills in single player campaign

The Seeker is a weapon that allows you to control the aim of the bullet when you fire it. Kind of cool, kind of gimmicky. When you first get the weapon, the next room will flood with enemies, more than enough to get the achievement as long as you make your shots count. Feel free to chuckle at the nut shot in the video.

E99 Tech Geek

Gamerpoints - 20

Purchased 10 different Hero Upgrades in single player campaign

Unlike the Chrono-Notes and the chalkboards, you won`t be able to miss any of these and still get the achievement. You need to grab all 10 throughout the game to nab it. Keep your eyes peeled for the blue prints that are scattered bout. Some are much cleverer in their hidey holes than others.

Fire and Ice

Gamerpoints - 20

Kill 10 enemies with Propane Tanks or Cryo Tanks in single player campaign

There are plenty of Cryo and propane tanks scattered throughout the game. The easiest way to get the cheevo is to use the TMD to pick up one of the tanks and toss it at the enemies. When the enemies are hit with propane, they will die on their own, but the frozen enemies from the cryo tanks will need to shot to shatter them. Keep in mind that the red barrels don’t count towards this as they not propane or cryo.

Fully Armed

Gamerpoints - 20

Fully Upgraded 1 Weapon in single player campaign

When you come across the Weapon Lockers, you have the option of upgrading a weapon’s clip size, reload speed and damage. Each upgrade has two slots that can be purchased with weapon tech cases you find or by purchasing upgrade points from the TDM augmenters.

Mother My Brain Hurts

Gamerpoints - 15

Discovered the strange E99 specimen and what it morphs people into

Not the creepiest achievement title ever, but pretty damn close. For this achievement, when you are heading for the rear cargo deck on The Pearl, you will find the Dethex Launcher lying against a wall in a small room. When you grab it, hold the left trigger and press the right to launch a controllable grenade. Roll it into the small hole that is beside where the launcher was and hit the jump button to make the ball bounce. Lead the grenade through the maze in the wall and floor and detonate it at the end to blow open the door. Enter and find a chrono-note on the wall above the couch. Read it and the cheevo will pop for your hard work and for giving you the heebie jeebies.