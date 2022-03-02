Sifu tops one million sales in just three weeks

Sifu has surpassed one million sales in just three weeks, according to developer Sloclap.

Sloclap revealed the news, as well as some interesting statistics, in a press release.

"We are thrilled by the reception of Sifu from both fans and press alike," said Sloclap executive producer Pierre Tarno. "We set out to create an authentic, kung fu action game that paid homage to our favorite kung fu films."

Since the game dropped on February 8 for PC and PS5, players have logged over 10 million hours of game time in Sifu. Additionally, over 45% of players have made it past the game's punishing second level. From there, over 150,000 managed to best Yang at the end of the game.

Sifu takes place in a fictitious Chinese city where players must rely on a magical pendant which can bring them back to life, which is particularly useful during repeated attempts to topple a particularly terrifying antagonist. Using fight styles that hearken back to classic kung fu films, your character must remain resilient and keep trying again and again to overcome the challenges before them. But as fate would have it, there's a cost to using the pendant – each time you fall in combat, a drastic aging process is kickstarted that follows you until death (from decidedly more natural causes) is imminent. If nothing else, it's a great motivator to get better!

Sloclap first hit the scene in 2017 with its debut fighting game Absolver, which shares similar elements to Sifu. The developer hasn't yet confirmed a sequel to its newly-popular title, but with impressive numbers like we're seeing, it may not be that far away.

Think this stylish fighter might be for you? Be sure to check out our full Sifu review.