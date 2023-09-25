Sicario 3 producers confirm movie is still happening as they tease "awesome" idea

Sicario 3 is still in development, according to the movie's producers – and Benicio del Toro is definitely back in the lead role.

Sicario producer Basil Iwanyk confirmed that the movie, which currently has the working title Sicario: Capos (and translates to 'Hitman: Bosses' in English), was happening in a new interview with The Messenger .

"When we can continue writing it. It was pencils down, but the idea is awesome," co-producer Erica Lee added, referring to the WGA writers' strike causing them to halt work on the script. "I can't wait for Sicario 3," Iwaynk continued. "I could watch Benicio play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn't get old."

The first Sicario movie, directed by Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve, was released back in 2015. Del Toro played assassin Alejandro Gillick who oversees a CIA task force to take down the brutal leader of a Mexican drug cartel. The cast also included Emily Blunt, Daniel Kaluuya, and Josh Brolin.

A sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, followed in 2018. Villeneuve was replaced by Stefano Sollima in the director's chair, but del Toro and Brolin returned for round two, along with screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (of Yellowstone fame). Aside from del Toro's return, no other casting information for the third installment has been confirmed, and we don't know who will be directing the threequel.

