Zachary Levi shuts down Shazam recasting rumors

Despite DC’s ongoing shake-up, it appears that Zachary Levi’s Shazam is going nowhere – at least for the time being.

Taking to Twitter (opens in new tab) in response to increased whispers about his superhero role being recast, Levi said, "Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci."

If true, that’s a far cry from the fates of many big names at the forefront of James Gunn’s new DC universe.

A younger Superman, set to appear in a movie written by Gunn, means Henry Cavill is out as the Man of Steel.

Other characters are still very much in the to-be-confirmed pile. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman may not be appearing in her own threequel, but Gunn denied on an Instagram reply (opens in new tab) (H/T Digital Spy (opens in new tab)) that she was "booted" from the role.

Jason Momoa, currently Aquaman, has been linked with playing Lobo in DC – something that hasn’t been denied by any parties.

One casualty of the new DC regime is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. In a new statement, he wrote (opens in new tab), "Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of DC storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Gunn, though, has swiftly denied a rumor that the DC universe would recast everyone except the cast from his 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, including John Cena’s Peacemaker.

"I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We're not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad,” Gunn wrote.

Levi is all set to appear in Shazam sequel Fury of the Gods. The DC follow-up will see Billy Batson collide with three daughters of Atlas, played by Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren. Directed once again by David Sandberg, it’s set for release on March 17, 2023.

