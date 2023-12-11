Shadowheart is the glue that holds this 'throw only' Baldur's Gate 3 run together

A Baldur's Gate 3 has managed to complete an entire run by only throwing, and it's literally all thanks to Shadowheart.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a challenging game due to its complex mechanics and highly capable opponents, and it can take a while to get your head around, especially if you're not well-versed in D&D. Still, some players are keen to make the experience even more challenging by severely limiting what they can do in the game.

One such player is Proxy Gate Tactician, who has attempted to beat Baldur's Gate 3 by avoiding the hundreds of abilities on offer and using only the 'throw' action. This doesn't just apply to combat, so general actions you can perform in the world, such as jumping, are also strictly off-limits. All told, that means no spells, no hiding, no class actions, or indeed anything that might make the game even slightly easier for themselves.

As their YouTube video shows, they max out their party's strength to increase the damage of thrown objects and tackle battles by tossing all manner of objects at enemies and, often, enemies at other enemies. On top of that, they opt for gear that enhances the effectiveness of throw, such as the Ring of Flinging and the Returning Pike, as well as the Tavern Brawler feat.

Warning: The below contains spoilers for Act 2.

Unfortunately for the player, minor obstacles are much more tricky to navigate when you can only rely on throw. Gaps, in particular, are highly problematic, no more so than during Act 2 when descending the rocks in the Nightsong's Prison. And being the only companion to make it down successfully, this is where it's Shadowheart's time to shine.

As Proxy Gate Tactician explains, Shadowheart's actions here are the only thing that can avoid complete catastrophe further down the road. "If the Nightsong is left alive, this challenge is a failure," the player says. "Because in a later fight, the Nightsong will require the 'help' action to be used on her to progress the game." They add that Shadowheart is "the key" as she is "the only companion capable of killing the Nightsong and avoiding that future failure."

The full video is incredibly entertaining and filled with examples of how you can overcome difficult challenges in Baldur's Gate 3 with a bit of creative thinking. Be sure to check it out if you're curious as to whether or not the player actually manages to make it all the way to the credits using this zany method.

