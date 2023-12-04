Baldur's Gate 3 quietly made a Shadowheart meme canon - but you'll need to be Gith to find it

Someone has uncovered an iconic Shadowheart line in Baldur's Gate 3 - but you'll need to be a Githyanki to hear it.

Shadowheart is God's favorite princess, according to just about everyone in the Baldur's Gate 3 community. You'll never actually hear the Shar devotee say that line though - until now, that is, when the new Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue finally acknowledged the community saying.

In the scene below, a Githyankin protagonist chats to Shadowheart in the epilogue. Shadowheart says of course she loves the sound of her own voice, because "everything sounds good when I say it." Then, the Githyanki can use a unique line to ask that she repeats a phrase the player whispers, to which Shadowheart agrees.

"...what the hells does that mean?" inquires Shadowheart, having telepathically heard the line the player wants them to say. "Very well... 'I may be a hater and a gatekeeper, but I'm also God's favorite princess, and the most interesting girl in the whole world,'" Shadowheart repeats back to the player, somewhat reluctantly.

Shadowheart is really confused by the whole thing, and we can't really blame her - it makes no sense whatsoever when you think about it. We'll take this to be the developers at Larian casually poking fun at the utter nonsense their community has come up with.

This isn't the only time Larian has acknowledged the community in the new epilogue. The new section bestows canon status on Bing Bong - the baby imp that the RPG's cast created in their own rea-life Dungeons and Dragons section, and then proceeded to cause a rift between Shadowheart and Lae'zel's actors.

