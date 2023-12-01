Baldur's Gate 3's new epilogue bestows canon status on Bing Bong, the baby imp the RPG's cast created in its D&D campaign

Baldur's Gate 3 developers have seeming certified one of the community's most beloved characters as 'canon' with the game's new epilogue.

It was back in September when Baldur's Gate 3 players first fell in love with Bing Bong. The character wasn't actually in the RPG, but in a spin-off tabletop Dungeons & Dragons session involving the Baldur's Gate 3 cast, where the party encountered a loveable baby imp working in a store called Adventurer's Mart.

It wasn't love at first sight, though. Shadowheart's Jennifer English fell head over heels for Bing Bong, while Lae'zel's Devora Wilde didn't want to take the baby imp along on their adventures. "We can barely manage the others, let alone an imp baby," Lae'zel said. "I'm keeping him," Shadowheart retorted, and you can see the entire thing play out in the video below.

Shockingly, Larian has apparently made Bing Bong 'canon' by actually having Shadowheart directly mention the baby imp in-game. The Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue just launched yesterday, November 30, via patch 5, introducing a big party right before the end credits, in which all the heroes gather together at the camp for one last hurrah.

It turns out that while catching up with Shadowheart six months after Baldur's Gate 3 in the epilogue, she'll reflect on the party's adventures. This includes a "stray imp that joined us," and in case there was any doubt as to who Shadowheart was referencing, she says "Bing Bong, wasn't it?"

You can get a better idea of how the voice line from English plays out just below. You can almost hear the actor struggling to hold it together when mentioning the baby imp - and to be fair, we can imagine there would've been a fair few laughs in the recording studio that day.

We can only imagine any who hasn't watched the D&D Let's Play is really confused right about now. "Now we need a scene of Astarion complementing Gales shoes," writes one comment on Twitter, referencing a bit in the Let's Play where Astarion's Neil Newbon was a big fan of the shoes Gale's Tim Downie had on.

Elsewhere in the new epilogue, some players are convinced Withers is setting up a Baldur's Gate 3 expansion with just a single line. Could Larian really be quietly putting together a big new adventure even after having worked tirelessly on the RPG for over six years?

