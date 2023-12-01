Baldur's Gate 3 players are convinced the epilogue is setting up DLC

Some Baldur's Gate 3 players are taking the new epilogue as an indication that more story stuff for the RPG might be in the works.

Be warned: spoilers for the Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue follow!

Yesterday, November 30, Larian pushed live Baldur's Gate 3's mammoth patch 5, the game's biggest post-launch update so far, boasting a lovely epilogue in the form of a Withers-hosted party. It's one line, in the screenshots just below, that have got a lot of players speculating that Baldur's Gate 3 DLC could yet be on the way for the massive RPG.

BG3 PATCH 5 EPILOGUE SPOILERS!!!!LARIAN ARE YOU STILL COOKING SOMETHING???? pic.twitter.com/YGzlVCVNGZNovember 30, 2023

Withers sure does warn the player, and the party by extension, to be ready for more adventures. If we're taking Larian's six years of work into account though, this could simply be our skeletal friend addressing the fact that our party's adventures continue after the credits roll, and nowhere is there a better example of that than Karlach's ending.

Yes, if you romanced Karlach, you'll get a special little scene with her at the party. The best girl and your character plan on heading back to Faerun and getting her Infernal Engine looked at after Baldur's Gate 3 story is all said and done, but this exploit doesn't actually play out on screen - it's simply setting up where life will take the couple after the RPG.

BG3 PATCH 5 EPILOGUE SPOILERS!!!!Romanced Karlach ending where my Tav went to Avernus with her. Tav and Karlach discuss plans on fixing her engine and returning to Faerun!! pic.twitter.com/UOsbzT4gTdNovember 30, 2023

Withers' line in the epilogue could be a tease of DLC yet to come, sure, or it could simply by Larian looking to the future of Baldur's Gate 3 after they cease work on it and hand it over to players for good.

When Larian was asked about DLC earlier this year, the Baldur's Gate 3 developer said it wants to "do more." That was before the PS5 version even launched though, and the Xbox Series X/S launch is yet to even happen, so perhaps Larian might be well and truly ready to step back from Baldur's Gate 3 after 2023 is out.

Baldur's Gate 3 players were recently begging Larian for masquerade ball DLC - apparently everyone wants to dress up all fancy and hit the town for a night.