Baldur's Gate 3 players are begging Larian for masquerade ball DLC: "I would pay like thirty thousand dollars for it"

Turns out what everyone wants from Baldur's Gate 3 DLC is a masquerade ball - and who can blame them?

The Twitter user below posits that they'd shell out somewhere in the region of $30,000 for Baldur's Gate 3 DLC themed around a masquerade ball. It turns out they're hardly alone because well over 11,000 other users have thrown their weight behind the hypothetical DLC with a like for the original tweet.

baldurs gate 3 could just have a masquerade ball quest as dlc and I would pay like thirty thousand dollars for itNovember 27, 2023 See more

"there would be a scene where you blend in the crowd and dance with who you're romancing and now I'm kicking my feet," responds one Twitter user, giddy with glee over the whole thing. Admittedly I'm in exactly the same mindset as them - who wouldn't want to dance at a fancy ball with Karlach? All that wiggling can finally pay off.

"This could be a two to four-hour experience and I would pay sixty American dollars for it," chimes in Cat Manning, narrative director at Firaxis. "If all games with romances add a level/DLC to dress up everyone pretty and go to a ball, I will always pay double-digit dollars for it," responds Mary Kenney, associate narrative director on the Marvel's Wolverine game.

This brings back memories of the brilliant masquerade ball mission in Dragon Age Inquisition. The high-stakes political quest took place in a flourishing ball, which our heroic party had to infiltrate and keep an eye on what was going on with the fight for the throne of Orlais. It was a brilliant time, and that's even what some Twitter users are drawing inspiration from with their DLC pleas for Baldur's Gate 3.

The point is, a lot of people would pay double-digit figures for Baldur's Gate 3, whether it's a masquerade ball or not. We don't really know if DLC is in the works at developer Larian, but it's clear folk out there are ravenous for more even after dozens of hours.

