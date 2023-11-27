"There's a lot coming" in Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5, which will hit the RPG later this week

Baldur's Gate 3 is aiming to fix Astarion's much-maligned kissing animation this week, and it sounds like there's a lot more in store besides that.

Earlier this month, Larian pledged to fix Astarion's kissing scenes for players who really weren't satisfied by their quiet time alone with the vampiric elf. Now, we have a better idea of when the fix will happen - the Baldur's Gate 3 dev says patch five should launch across PC and PS5 platforms this week.

We're aiming to release Patch 5 this week, which fixes the eternally-active acts of thefts & violence causing slowdowns, introduced in the previous patch. It also fixes Astarion's little kisses, and more! pic.twitter.com/APRAPdSouNNovember 27, 2023 See more

Elsewhere in patch five, we should expect fixes for stutters when the player commits a crime or an act of violence. This might not be the long-awaited Act 3 fix that players have been after for weeks now, with the game's final act being "unplayable" with stutters and crashes for some, but it's good news.

That's not the only fix coming in the new patch. Just below, Larian reveals in a tantalizing tease that "there's a lot coming" in the update, but doesn't offer up any teases as to what that new stuff might be. Further ahead, it seems yet more "new features" are on the way too.

There’s a lot coming with Patch 5. While it’s cooking, we’re preparing a community update that talks about some new features coming to Baldur’s Gate 3. 👀November 27, 2023 See more

Astarion might not be the only one in need of a romantic fix. One tweeter responded to Larian with an image reading "justice for Minthara," while another adds that she's "pretty much broken for interactions," suggesting there could be problems around her that aren't limited to romantic moments. There's a curious amount of Minthara support up and down the replies, frankly. Maybe she does need a little help, as a treat.

Someone else wants to romance Raphael, but their thirst levels for a demon aren't really what Larian's trying to tackle here. Maybe save those hopes for another day.

Larian's reassured fans that the new Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition won't sell out, with more stock planned after the initial wave ships next year.