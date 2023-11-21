Larian says the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition won't sell out, so don't pay scalpers

Larian says you don't have to worry about the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition selling out, and as such suggests you avoid scalpers trying to sell it at a higher price than retail.

"Just FYI the Deluxe Edition is *not* a limited edition and stock is holding steady, with more waves being prepared within the Q1 2024 shipping window, so if you see them online being resold based on confirmed preorders at higher prices, skip it. There won’t be stock scarcity," reads a Twitter (X) post from Larian founder and Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke.

Vincke is presumably clarifying the situation because it's not uncommon for special editions of popular video games to sell out quickly, forming an unfavorable market where private resellers are listing units at sky-high prices as a last resort for desperate shoppers. It's especially worth clarifying in light of the horrid resale market for the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition, which often sells for more than $1,000 on eBay. Thankfully, it sounds like that won't be the case here.

The Deluxe Edition includes a physical copy of the game along with a soundtrack CD collection, cloth world map, poster, two fabric patches, 32 stickers, and a big, beautiful box "created in the style of the original series." On top of all that, it bundles in all of the bonuses you get with the existing Digital Deluxe version.

Oh, I forgot to mention the "fuck ton of discs" (Larian's words, not mine) included in the Deluxe Edition. There are two on PS5 and three on Xbox Series X and S, and then three more discs for the CD soundtrack.

