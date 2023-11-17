Baldur's Gate 3 players on PS5 say Act 3 is "unplayable" after a new patch

Baldur's Gate 3 players on PS5 are reporting performance issues in Act 3 after a new patch launched last week.

We recently saw a new major patch for Baldur's Gate 3 launch across both PC and PS5. So far, we haven't heard any negativity from PC players surrounding the new patch, but the same can't be said for PS5 players. The latest patch has apparently caused various performance issues for players later in the game.

For example, the player just below claims the game is "a horrible laggy mess" after the latest patch on PS5. "Load in and textures rendering is egregiously slow," the player adds, writing that NPCs and characters get regularly frozen in place, and the game will regularly crash and freeze, forcing them to back out and lose any progress they'd made in Act 3.

Elsewhere, the player below adds that while they could excuse the performance issues previously, the new patch has made things far worse. There's talk of "many graphical issues," as well as freezes and longer loading times for Baldur's Gate 3 in Act 3.

Finally, the player below advises others to "100% wait" if they left off Baldur's Gate 3 in Act 3 and are considering returning. "Everything just stops, your party won't follow you, you can't do basic commands or talk to people," the player adds. All those sound like huge issues for players later in Baldur's Gate 3 once you reach the titular city.

We've reached out to developer Larian for comment and will update this article with any new information. Right now though, it seems like Baldur's Gate 3 players on PS5 are all having a miserable time as they race towards the game's conclusion.

