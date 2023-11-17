Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix saves Gale from a black, sexy void, and lets players take a shower with some actual soap

Good news, Gale fans - I know a few of you are out there - Baldur's Gate 3's latest hotfix saves the Wizard of Waterdeep from the void when he's trying to knock boots.

As developer Larian Studios spells out in the hotfix 11 patch notes, some players were running into an issue where Gale's romance scene played out in what looked like the void. We know that's where you met him, but the choice to go back there to get it on wasn't an intentional one.

"Have you ever had a romance so intense, that everything melts away?" Larian says. "Well, sometimes that isn't intentional. We've fixed an issue where Gale's romance scene was playing in what looked like some kind of black void. Consider the ambiance restored."

Now, this being a Baldur's Gate 3 patch, more highlights exist. You can now use soaps encountered in save games before Patch 4, which might be pretty useful if you've been having relations with Gale.

Elsewhere, you've got oodles of technical fixes that are just as helpful as having pleasant exchanges with the RPG's cast. Baldur's Gate 3's latest patch fixes an issue where the game would occasionally freeze indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles, and another crash "after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature."

There's good news on the horizon, too. We recently reported that Karlach and Halsin fans were over the moon with their new kissing animations, though Astarion devotees felt friend-zoned by the peck they got. Well, that shouldn't be the case for much longer.

"We are aware of an issue with kissing animations for Astarion, and are currently working on a fix," Larian says. "We expect this to be released in a future update."

The good news keeps coming: Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox release date is "on track" for December, and the Deluxe Edition includes "a f***-ton of discs."