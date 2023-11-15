Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox release date "on track" for December

The Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 is currently on track to launch in December, as developer Larian Studios has now confirmed.

"Xbox players, we hear you're looking for more news on Baldur's Gate 3," Larian says in a tweet. "The game is on track for a December release. We'll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere™ of the exact release date." The Game Awards are set to broadcast on Thursday, December 7, so you can expect more details then.

This comes pretty soon after the developer's tease of an update on the Xbox launch date and physical version of the game, so hopefully we'll get more details on that disc release soon, too.

Previously, Larian had only announced that an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 was set to launch sometime in 2023, though with the months wearing on you probably could've guessed that it'd end up in December. The studio said it had difficulty getting split-screen co-op running on the lower-power Xbox Series S console, but eventually "found a solution" after meeting with Xbox boss Phil Spencer. That solution, of course, was to cut split-screen from the Series S version entirely.

Baldur's Gate 3 is hot off its win of the Ultimate Game of the Year title at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023, and is one of the top nominees at this year's Game Awards. It'll be fantastic to see another group of players get a chance to dive into this incredible RPG before the year is out.

If you're looking for more of the best RPGs out there, you know where to click.