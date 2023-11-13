Baldur's Gate 3 dev teases updates on the RPG's Xbox release date and physical versions

It looks like Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is finally getting ready to make a proper announcement about the launch of the game's Xbox and physical disc versions.

In a tweet celebrating the game's nominations at The Game Awards 2023, Larian said "Xbox fans, and fans of physical media, watch this space for a formal announcement. It's going to be a busy week." There's also an eyes emoji to really seal the tease. The statement certainly seems to hint that a formal announcement on both the Xbox and physical disc release will land sometime in the next seven days.

Baldur's Gate 3 already received a collector's edition on PC and PS5, but while that version included all kinds of physical goodies, it didn't actually include a game disc - just a download code. Given how rare PC discs are these days, I wouldn't expect that version to be available in a hard copy, but it'll be nice to have the option of getting a PS5 or Xbox disc on your shelf. A few months ago, word broke that Baldur's Gate 3 was getting a physical PS5 release in Japan, but no similar release had been announced for other territories.

Larian confirmed that an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 was in development back in August, with a tentative release date of 'sometime in 2023.' Prior to that announcement, there had been some question about whether or not the game would ever come to Xbox, since Larian said it had been "unable to get splitscreen co-op to work to the same standard on both Xbox Series X and S, which is a requirement for us to ship." In the end, Larian was able to cut the split-screen feature on Series S.

Baldur's Gate 3 is your Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards.